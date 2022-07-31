The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run

The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes in the 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes in the 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
16-year-old boy shot to death in Brighton Park
5 wounded by gunfire outside residence in Wheeling
Man fatally shot on Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street, state police say
Man fatally shot in Logan Square
Man fatally shot, 2 others critically wounded while stopped at red light on Far South Side
Man charged with choking Chicago police officer unconscious in Lawndale
The Latest
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
16-year-old boy shot to death in Brighton Park
The boy and another teen were in a car that was stopped at a red light about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney stretch before Bears training camp practice Friday.
Bears
Projecting the Bears’ final roster
Here’s a look at the Bears’ 90-man roster — and predictions for who makes the final 53-man lineup on Aug. 30:
By Patrick Finley
 
00635___10000061A.5371.jpg
Editorials
Failed backup plan? Why have so many Jan. 6 records gone missing?
What was in the all these missing records that was worse than weathering criticism over their disappearance?
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2020
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cubs starter Drew Smyly watches the Giants’ Luis González trot around the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning Saturday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Drew Smyly gives up five runs to Giants in last start before the trade deadline
The Cubs lost to the Giants 5-4.
By Maddie Lee
 