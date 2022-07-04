The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

17-year-old boy among at least 4 wounded in mass shooting in Parkway Gardens: fire officials

Officials responded to a call of multiple people shot about 12:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 17-year-old boy among at least 4 wounded in mass shooting in Parkway Gardens: fire officials
Police work the scene where a teen was among at least four people wounded in a shooting July 4, 2022 in Parkway Gardens.

Police work the scene where a teen was among at least four people wounded in a shooting July 4, 2022 in Parkway Gardens.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 17-year-old boy was among at least four people wounded in a mass shooting early Monday in Parkway Gardens, according to Chicago fire officials.

Officials responded to a call of multiple people shot about 12:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, a spokesperson with the fire department said.

  • The boy was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.
  • A man, 34, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition.
  • Another man, 19, was taken to the University of Chicago, also in serious to critical condition.
  • A second 19-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair to serious condition.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

