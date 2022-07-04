17-year-old boy among at least 4 wounded in mass shooting in Parkway Gardens: fire officials

A 17-year-old boy was among at least four people wounded in a mass shooting early Monday in Parkway Gardens, according to Chicago fire officials.

Officials responded to a call of multiple people shot about 12:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, a spokesperson with the fire department said.



The boy was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.

A man, 34, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition.

Another man, 19, was taken to the University of Chicago, also in serious to critical condition.

A second 19-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair to serious condition.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

