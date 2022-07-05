Boy hit in right shoulder by bullet that apparently fell from the sky in Humboldt Park

A 5-year-old boy was hit in the right shoulder by a bullet that apparently had been fired into the sky Monday night.

The child was in the backyard of his home in the 4300 block of West Crystal Street when he was hit around 10:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Loyola Medical Center, where X-rays revealed a fragment of a bullet.Police said they believe the bullet fell from the sky.

The boy was listed in good condition.No one was in custody.

