The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Boy hit in right shoulder by bullet that apparently fell from the sky in Humboldt Park

The child was in the backyard of his home in the 4300 block of West Crystal Street when he was hit around 10:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy hit in right shoulder by bullet that apparently fell from the sky in Humboldt Park
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

A 5-year-old boy was hit in the right shoulder by a bullet that apparently had been fired into the sky Monday night.

The child was in the backyard of his home in the 4300 block of West Crystal Street when he was hit around 10:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Loyola Medical Center, where X-rays revealed a fragment of a bullet.Police said they believe the bullet fell from the sky.

The boy was listed in good condition.No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Horror on the Fourth: Suspect in custody after 6 killed, dozens wounded at Highland Park Fourth of July parade
Grandfather visiting family killed in Highland Park mass shooting: ‘He was the one who saved all of our lives’
Frantic 8-hour manhunt ends with Highland Park shooting suspect’s arrest
9 killed by gunfire in Chicago over Fourth of July weekend, at least 52 others are wounded
PHOTOS: Sun-Times, WBEZ, wire reporters, photographers on the scene in Highland Park following mass shooting
Here’s where families can get help coping after a mass shooting
The Latest
Highland Park parade-goers flee as gunshots ring out in this screenshot from a video captured by Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet on the morning of July 4, 2022.
Suburban Chicago
I was at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. I saw the horror unfold.
I just wanted to go to this parade and enjoy the day. And then the shooting started.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky shoots the puck.
Blackhawks
NHL mock draft: Canadiens face tough decision between Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky
Naive predictions for all 32 picks to be made during the first round Thursday, plus the Blackhawks’ top pick of 38th overall.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Why is mom paying bail for well-off man after his drug arrest?
The accused’s father and grandparents believe he should be handling the predicament on his own instead of letting his mother take charge.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia and members of her campaign team wave to supporters outside Manny’s Deli in Chicago on primary election day last Tuesday.
City Hall
Anna Valencia, once a rising political star, weighs city clerk re-election after losing badly in secretary of state race
Former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias got 52.7% of the vote to Valencia’s 34.4% to succeed Jesse White as secretary of state.
By Fran Spielman
 
Celestine Mugisha (r) and his wife, Winniefred Akello, embrace at O’Hare International Airport in January 2020. They came to Chicago as part of the U.S. refugee resettlement program.
Other Views
We can all do our part to help refugees feel welcome, safe
This could look like volunteering to help Chicago-bound refugees learn to speak English, set up their new apartments, navigate the U.S. health system or adapt to the culture of their new home. It could look like monthly financial sponsorship.
By Lora Kim Kwan
 