Shooting at block party in Gary leaves 3 dead, 7 wounded

Three men in their 20s were killed and seven other people were wounded in an attack at a block party in Gary early Tuesday, according to police.
Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:45 a.m., police said in a statement.
Three of the victims died at the scene: Marquise Hall, 26, from Lafayette, Ind., Ashanti Brown, 20, from Olympia Fields and Laurance Magnum, 25, from Merrillville, Ind., according to the Lake County Coroners Office.
Seven other gunshot victims were either driven or taken by ambulance to hospitals.
No one was reported in custody.
