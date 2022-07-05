The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 15, shot to death in West Ridge

The teen was sitting in a park about 1:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot in the right shoulder.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 15, shot to death in West Ridge
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot July 5, 2022 on the North Side.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in West Ridge on the North Side.

The teen was sitting in a park about 1:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot in the right shoulder, Chicago police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Area detectives were investigating.

The boy is the first person killed in West Ridge so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. The community area recorded one homicide all of last year.

Next Up In Crime
A member of Chicago’s Daley dynasty faces possible prison time in federal court Wednesday
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at house party in Woodlawn
17-year-old boy among 2 shot and wounded at red light in South Austin
Person fatally shot in West Garfield Park
PHOTOS: Sun-Times photographers on the scene in Highland Park on the day after
GOP gov nominee Bailey apologizes after telling public to ‘move on’ and ‘celebrate’ the Fourth shortly after Highland Park massacre
The Latest
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021.
Crime
A member of Chicago’s Daley dynasty faces possible prison time in federal court Wednesday
A jury convicted ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson in February of cheating on his taxes and lying to regulators. He is the grandson of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.
By Jon Seidel
 
Police_Tape_1__30_.jpg
Crime
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at house party in Woodlawn
Several people were at a party inside the house about 2:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. James Cappleman, shown speaking during a City Council meeting in May 2022.
City Hall
Ald. James Cappleman to retire from the City Council
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is not at all surprised that City Council turnover would follow the two-year pandemic. “I think we’ll see some others who may also say ... ‘It’s time for me to move in a different direction.’”
By Fran Spielman
 
SANGAMON_02042018_3__7_.jpg
Crime
17-year-old boy among 2 shot and wounded at red light in South Austin
The wounded were stopped at a red light about 3:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a red vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, less than 24 hours after a gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more by firing a high-powered rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland ParkÕs Fourth of July parade, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
Highland Park tragedy proof that gun violence is not just a Chicago problem
Little changes when these kind of shootings happen in Black communities. But now that it’s happened in a community that is mostly white and affluent, let’s see if things will change now.
By Letters to the Editor
 