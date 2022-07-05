Person fatally shot in West Garfield Park

A person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
A male, whose age was unknown, was shot about 12:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead, officials said.
No one was in custody.
