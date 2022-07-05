1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at house party in Woodlawn
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a house party early Tuesday in Woodlawn on the South Side.
Several people were at a party inside the house about 2:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
- A man, 31, was shot six times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
- A man in his mid 20s was shot in the left thigh and buttocks and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
- A woman, 31, was shot in the right thigh and was also taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.
No one was in custody.
