Tuesday, July 5, 2022
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at house party in Woodlawn

Several people were at a party inside the house about 2:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when someone opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting July 5, 2022 on the South Side.

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a house party early Tuesday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Several people were at a party inside the house about 2:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

  • A man, 31, was shot six times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
  • A man in his mid 20s was shot in the left thigh and buttocks and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
  • A woman, 31, was shot in the right thigh and was also taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021.
Crime
A member of Chicago’s Daley dynasty faces possible prison time in federal court Wednesday
A jury convicted ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson in February of cheating on his taxes and lying to regulators. He is the grandson of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.
By Jon Seidel
 
Ald. James Cappleman, shown speaking during a City Council meeting in May 2022.
City Hall
Ald. James Cappleman to retire from the City Council
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is not at all surprised that City Council turnover would follow the two-year pandemic. “I think we’ll see some others who may also say ... ‘It’s time for me to move in a different direction.’”
By Fran Spielman
 
SANGAMON_02042018_3__7_.jpg
Crime
17-year-old boy among 2 shot and wounded at red light in South Austin
The wounded were stopped at a red light about 3:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a red vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, less than 24 hours after a gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more by firing a high-powered rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland ParkÕs Fourth of July parade, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
Highland Park tragedy proof that gun violence is not just a Chicago problem
Little changes when these kind of shootings happen in Black communities. But now that it’s happened in a community that is mostly white and affluent, let’s see if things will change now.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The Sky’s James Wade was named WNBA Coach of the Month for June.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s James Wade named WNBA Coach of the Month
The Sky went 9-2 in June and sit in first place in the Eastern Conference.
By Sun-Times staff
 