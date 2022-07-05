17-year-old boy wounded in Lower West Side shooting
The teen was walking down the street in the 2300 block of West 21st Street about 6 p.m. when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.
A 17-year-old boy was wounded Tuesday evening in a shooting on the Lower West Side.
The teen was walking down the street in the 2300 block of West 21st Street about 6 p.m. when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reportedly in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Dad of suspect in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre OK’d his seeking gun permit, state police say
Republican Bailey apologizes for telling public shortly after Highland Park massacre to ‘move on’ and ‘celebrate’ the Fourth
Day after mass shooting, VP Kamala Harris visits Chicago, calls for assault weapons ban ‘to end this horror’
The Latest
“Brookfield Police Department is working with Brookfield Zoo Police to actively investigate the situation throughout the park and surrounding area,” according to Brookfield Zoo’s official Twitter account.
A nation is acting irrationally when it allows, as police allege, a 21-year-man to walk into a store and legally buy a high-powered rifle that he will use to massacre parade goers.
Republican Bailey apologizes for telling public shortly after Highland Park massacre to ‘move on’ and ‘celebrate’ the Fourth
“The shooter is still at large, so let’s pray for justice to prevail, and then let’s move on and let’s celebrate — celebrate the independence of this nation,” state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said on Monday 90 minutes after the shooting that left seven dead and at least 30 wounded.
Robert Crimo III will face “dozens” of counts in July 4 shooting, authorities say; police announce 7th fatality.
Although police say Bobby Crimo planned a mass shooting for weeks, his uncle Paul Crimo said he had no inkling the attack was coming.