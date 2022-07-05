15-year-old boy shot in Arcadia Terrace

A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in Arcadia Terrace on the Northwest Side.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk about 7:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Thorndale Avenue when he was shot in the leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

Hours earlier, another 15-year-old boy was shot and killed less than two miles away.

The teen was sitting in a park about 1:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot in the right shoulder, police said. He was taken to St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.