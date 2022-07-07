Woman found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View
A train conductor heading north spotted the 28-year-old woman in the 900 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. She had suffered burns on her chest and legs, apparently from the third rail.
A woman was found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View early Thursday.
A train conductor heading north spotted the 28-year-old woman on the tracks in the 900 block of West Cornelia Avenue and was able to stop before hitting her, police said.
The woman had suffered burns on her chest and legs, apparently from the third rail.She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives were conducting a death investigation.
