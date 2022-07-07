17-year-old girl grazed in South Chicago shooting

A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Thursday in South Chicago.
She was near the sidewalk about 3:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when someone opened fire, grazing her in the thigh, Chicago police said.
The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
No arrests have been made.
