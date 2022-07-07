The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

17-year-old girl grazed in South Chicago shooting

She was hospitalized in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Thursday in South Chicago.

She was near the sidewalk about 3:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when someone opened fire, grazing her in the thigh, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

