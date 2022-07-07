Man fatally shot in Back of the Yards

A man who was shot in the abdomen Thursday afternoon in Back of the Yards died hours later.

He was near the sidewalk in the 5300 block of South Hamilton Avenue when he was struck by gunfire at around 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead later Thursday night.

The victim, whose age hasn’t been released, was initially taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.