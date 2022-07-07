The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Man shot in abdomen in South Chicago

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 13-year-old boy was shot June 30, 2022, in Bronzeville.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot in the abdomen Thursday afternoon in South Chicago.

He was near the sidewalk in the 5300 block of S. Hamilton when he was struck by gunfire at around 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The victim, whose age hasn’t been released, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made.

Flowers are laid at a memorial Wednesday for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park shooting suspect’s father says he had ‘zero’ involvement, according to media reports
“I had no — not an inkling, warning — that this was going to happen,” Robert Crimo Jr., told ABC. “I am just shocked.”
By Zack Miller
 
Kirby Dach was traded by the Blackhawks on Thursday at the NHL Draft.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to Canadiens for 13th, 66th overall draft picks
The Dach trade came just hours after the Hawks traded Alex DeBrincat, two parts of a crazy day at the 2022 NHL Draft.
By Ben Pope
 
The Consumers Building, 220 S. State St., (left), and the Century Building (right), 202 S. State St.
Architecture and Design
City landmarks panel backs review of State Street buildings that feds say are security risk
The members act after getting a petition from more than 22,000 people who voiced support for saving the early 20th century structures, setting up a potential show down with the federal government over security concerns for the nearby Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
By David Roeder
 
Music_Michael_Jackson_Album.JPG
Music
3 Michael Jackson songs, alleged to be fake, removed from streaming services
Some fans claim the tunes from the posthumous album ‘Michael’ used the vocals of another singer.
By USA TODAY
 
Lisa Holder White is sworn in as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois by Justice Mary Jane Theis at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.
Politics
Lisa Holder White sworn in as first Black woman on state Supreme Court: ‘We need not limit our dreams or settle for less’
“Taking my oath in this place today recognizes the undeniable value and merit of what I — as a Black woman, mother, daughter, sister, wife and jurist — have to contribute to the work of our state’s highest court,” the Decatur Republican said.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 