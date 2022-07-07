Man shot in abdomen in South Chicago

A man was shot in the abdomen Thursday afternoon in South Chicago.
He was near the sidewalk in the 5300 block of S. Hamilton when he was struck by gunfire at around 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
The victim, whose age hasn’t been released, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made.
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts in dire condition, his spinal cord severed
Larry Hoover tries again for sentencing break, says he wants ‘nothing to do’ with Gangster Disciples
The Latest
“I had no — not an inkling, warning — that this was going to happen,” Robert Crimo Jr., told ABC. “I am just shocked.”
The Dach trade came just hours after the Hawks traded Alex DeBrincat, two parts of a crazy day at the 2022 NHL Draft.
The members act after getting a petition from more than 22,000 people who voiced support for saving the early 20th century structures, setting up a potential show down with the federal government over security concerns for the nearby Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
Some fans claim the tunes from the posthumous album ‘Michael’ used the vocals of another singer.
Lisa Holder White sworn in as first Black woman on state Supreme Court: ‘We need not limit our dreams or settle for less’
“Taking my oath in this place today recognizes the undeniable value and merit of what I — as a Black woman, mother, daughter, sister, wife and jurist — have to contribute to the work of our state’s highest court,” the Decatur Republican said.