The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Death of person found in North Side alley ruled homicide

Chicago police said a female was found unresponsive in an alley about 6:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was shot and killed June 15, 2022, in Gresham.

Sun-Times file

An autopsy ruled the death of a person who was found in an alley Thursday on the North Side a homicide.

An autopsy released Friday found she died from multiple injuries in a fall from height, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Her age and identity have not been released.

Police didn’t release more details.

