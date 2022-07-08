Death of person found in North Side alley ruled homicide

An autopsy ruled the death of a person who was found in an alley Thursday on the North Side a homicide.
Chicago police said a female was found unresponsive in an alley about 6:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy released Friday found she died from multiple injuries in a fall from height, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Her age and identity have not been released.
Police didn’t release more details.
Cooper Roberts, boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, improving, wants to see twin Luke, dog George
The Latest
A country that allows, indeed encourages and celebrates such acquisition, is committing genocide on its own people.
His many theater appearances ranged from a brutal detective in a 1983 Broadway revival of “Porgy and Bess” to Chief Sitting Bull in the 2000 revival of “Annie Get Your Gun” with Reba McEntire.
Cooper Roberts, boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, improving, wants to see twin Luke, dog George
Upgraded to serious condition, he’s breathing on his own after being taken off a ventilator and is able for the first time since the shooting at the Fourth of July parade to speak.
Mourners at funeral for Jacki Sundheim urged not to be bitter, indifferent despite the cruelty that took the 63-year-old’s life
Sundheim was one of those killed during the July Fourth Highland Park parade.
Los tiroteos masivos en lugares públicos son diferentes a la violencia ordinaria.