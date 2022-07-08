The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Vehicle jumps curb, hits multiple people outside Near North Side restaurant

Five people were taken to nearby hospitals, the Chicago Fire Department said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Vehicle jumps curb, hits multiple people outside Near North Side restaurant
merlin_106917440.jpg

First responders work the scene where a vehicle crashed into a group of pedestrians near an outdoor patio at 1250 North Wells Street, injuring a few, Friday, July 8, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times, Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Multiple people were struck by a vehicle that jumped a curb late Friday night in the Near North Side.

The car crashed in the 1200 block of North Wells Street and struck at least six people, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Five people were taken to nearby hospitals, and two were in serious to critical condition, CFD said.

Some of the people hit were dining outside at the restaurant and bar Uproar. The vehicle smashed into Uproar’s outdoor patio and the restaurant’s front door.

The driver left the car and fled the scene.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot on CTA Red Line train at 69th Street
Cooper Roberts, boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, improving, wants to see twin Luke, dog George
3 months in prison for Pennsylvania businessman caught up in Dorothy Brown probe
Death of person found in North Side alley ruled homicide
At Highland Park parade mass shooting, doctors went from watching to treating the wounded
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts with severed spinal cord
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, July 9, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
For White Sox, home is where the hurt is with another loss to Tigers
Lucas Giolito cracks, and the Sox fall again on their own turf. The 7-5 loss dropped them to 17-25 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Tony Sirico arrives for the premiere of “The Sopranos” fourth season in 2002, at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Sirico passed away on Friday at the age of 79.
Movies and TV
Tony Sirico, starred as ‘Paulie Walnuts’ on ‘The Sopranos,’ dies at 79
Sirico died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to his manager. There was no immediate information on the cause of death.
By Lynn Elber | AP Television Writer
 
Alejo Toledo (left), comforts other mourners as they walk into Iglesia Evangelica Bautista in Waukegan for the funeral of his father, Nicolas Toledo, 78, on July 8, 2022.
Highland Park parade shooting
Family, community mourn Nicolas Toledo
Toledo’s son, Alejo Toledo, said his father’s legacy is his dedication to his family.
By Zack Miller
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has been on the IL for about a month with inflammation in his right shoulder.
Sports
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman to return from IL, start Saturday vs. Dodgers
The Cubs’ Sunday starter is still TBD.
By Maddie Lee
 