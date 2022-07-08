The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Car strikes and injures 5 at outdoor patio of Uproar restaurant and bar on North Wells Street

None of the injured was seriously hurt, but two suffered broken legs, and the driver took off, according to police and fire officials.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Emergency workers at an outdoor restaurant and bar patio at 1250 N. Wells St. where a car lost control and struck six people Friday night.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

A car drove over a curb and struck and injured five people around 10:30 p.m. Friday on an outdoor patio at the restaurant and bar Uproar, 1250 N. Wells St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Someone driving a southbound silver Lexus tried to pass a white Toyota Prius but clipped the front of the Prius, lost control and went over the curb, the police said.

Five were sent to hospitals, none seriously injured, according to the police. Three went to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition: a 26-year-old man with a bruised back, a 32-year-old man with a cut elbow and a 26-year-old woman with an injured foot. A 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with broken legs and were in fair condition.

The driver of the Lexus left the car and took off, according to the police, who said the other driver wasn’t hurt.

