Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in altercation near Beverly bar

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot early Saturday near a bar in Beverly after getting into an argument with someone, according to Chicago police.
The 31-year-old officer got into “a verbal altercation” around 2:30 a.m. with an unidentified man at a bar in the 2400 block of West 104th Street and was shot once in the back, police said.
The officer was listed in fair condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
No arrests have been announced as detectives continue to investigate.
The Latest
The Blackhawks’ decisions to trade Alex DeBrincat and acquire Petr Mrazek, along with almost every other trade recently completed around the NHL, have been heavily affected by cap implications.
The woman was found unresponsive Thursday morning and pronounced dead on the scene.
Uvaldo, a father of four and grandfather of 16, was one of seven people shot and killed at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
A father who shielded his son from gunfire, a devoted mother, and a grandfather with a big smile and bright blue eyes are among the seven victims whose stories are being shared by loved ones in the fallout of one of the worst mass shootings in Illinois history.
Giovanni “Gio” Flores” was a kind, hardworking person looking ahead to sophomore year of college, his family said.