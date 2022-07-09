Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in altercation near Beverly bar

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot early Saturday near a bar in Beverly after getting into an argument with someone, according to Chicago police.

The 31-year-old officer got into “a verbal altercation” around 2:30 a.m. with an unidentified man at a bar in the 2400 block of West 104th Street and was shot once in the back, police said.

The officer was listed in fair condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No arrests have been announced as detectives continue to investigate.

