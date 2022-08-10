The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Boy, 15, shot while walking home in Back of the Yards

The boy ran home and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy, 15, was shot Aug. 9, 2022 in Back of the Yards.

Sun-Times file

A boy was shot in the hip while walking home Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The boy, 15, was wounded about 9:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Aberdeen Street, Chicago police said.

He ran home to a family member and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

