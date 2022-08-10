Boy, 15, shot while walking home in Back of the Yards

A boy was shot in the hip while walking home Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
The boy, 15, was wounded about 9:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Aberdeen Street, Chicago police said.
He ran home to a family member and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Black, Southern cuisine that the Harvey-raised chef learned at home has made Hyde Park’s Virtue the hottest spot on the South Side and made him a success on “Top Chef.”
In one of the attacks, a man was shot in North Kenwood after confronting three men trying to steal his car.
A 17-year-old girl said she was forced to put the infant in a carseat after a person she knew kicked in the door of a home in the 3800 block of North Richmond Street and struck her in the head, police said.
The man, 37, was arguing with a woman on the train when they exited onto the platform at the Fullerton stop and the woman stabbed him twice in the neck, police said.
