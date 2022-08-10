The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy shot while riding bike in University Village

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy shot while riding bike in University Village
File photo of an ambulance bay.

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the 1100 block of West 13th Street, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Wednesday evening in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The boy was struck in the right leg when someone opened fire on him around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 13th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Firing of CPD reform chief won’t slow compliance with federal consent decree: Lightfoot
Lightfoot: Latest challenger’s call for top cop’s ouster ‘astounding,’ progress on crime is ‘remarkable’
Man opened fire at a Bronzeville block party, killing man and wounding woman, prosecutors say
Feds say nothing deceptive about private email used by R. Kelly prosecutor in contact with journalist
8-month-old girl returned safely after she was taken from home in Irving Park
Man stabbed after argument with woman on CTA Red Line platform
The Latest
merlin_105273179.jpg
News
67-year-old man found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: Autopsy
Vincente Antunez was found dead at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Shiwei Zhang holds a sign that reads “comfort women” in Chinese, while holding the hand of a replica of the Statue of Peace, or Sonyeosang in Korean, Wednesday at the 10th annual Global Action Day for Justice for “Comfort Women” on the Near North Side.
Protesters demand justice for the ‘comfort women’ of World War II on Global Action Day
Protesters took turns sitting with a replica of the “Statue of Peace” — or “Sonyeosang” in Korean — an artwork installed in 2011 outside the the Embassy of Japan in Seoul, South Korea, as a monument to the women.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The White Sox and Yankees’s thrilling contest at the “Field of Dreams” movie site last year gave the Cubs and Reds a tough act to follow.
Cubs
Field of Dreams: Cubs hope to ‘give the fans another special one’
The Cubs and Reds will star in Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game sequel.
By Maddie Lee
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks to reporters Wednesday at the Illinois State Fair.
Elections
Pritzker: Bailey owes apology to Holocaust survivors for ‘offensive’ comparison to abortion
Pritzker also called on more Republicans to speak out against the comments. “Why can’t Republicans just stand up and say what Darren Bailey said was wrong?” Pritzker asked. “Why can’t they do that?”
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Stevie Brown, 62, of Lawndale, rides his bike around the Anna and Frederick Douglass Park on the West Side near a sticker that reads, “Mega fests out,” that is on a pole near the park, Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Brown, who frequents the park to bike, said he does not think big music festivals should be held there because of the noise and because he has to ride around the park when it is closed.
Chicago
Residents in Little Village, Lawndale push for Riot Fest to leave Douglass Park
After a heated community meeting, neighborhood groups are calling for artists to drop out of the weekend music festival as they continue to push for changes to how the West Side park is used.
By Elvia Malagón
 