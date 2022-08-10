14-year-old boy shot while riding bike in University Village

A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Wednesday evening in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.
The boy was struck in the right leg when someone opened fire on him around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 13th Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Detectives are investigating.
