Thursday, August 11, 2022
Crime News Chicago

5-year-old boy killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run

The boy was in the street in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue when he was hit by a red Jeep and then struck by a Volvo, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.

Sun-Times file photo

A 5-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday night in Edgebrook on the Northwest Side.

The boy was in the street in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue about 9 p.m. when he was hit by a red Jeep and then struck by a Volvo, Chicago police said.

He was transported to St. Francis Health Center, where he died, police said.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene, according to police.

Next Up In Crime
The Latest
Researchers in a recent study about salt in our diets noted an interesting finding about potassium: Risks were reduced slightly in people who consumed the most fruit and vegetables because of the potassium those contain.
Eat Well
Constantly adding salt to your food? It’s not a good thing, new study says
Researchers wanted to find out whether the frequency of adding salt to foods affects death and life expectancy.
By Saleen Martin | USA Today
 
Two people were wounded in separate shootings July 16, 2022 on the same block in Grand Crossing.
Crime
Indiana police officer, suspect wounded in shootout during traffic stop
Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical” condition at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
3 teens among 7 wounded by gunfire across Chicago Wednesday
In one of the attacks, a 14-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Wednesday evening in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 26-year-old man was hit with a list of felony drug charges after officers in Skokie found over $100,000 in drugs and cash at his home.
Crime
Man charged with fatal shooting in McKinley Park
Mario Leyva was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley June 30 in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I feel guilty about having a ‘friend with benefits’
Woman feels the arrangement goes against her Christian faith.
By Abigail Van Buren
 