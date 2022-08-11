5-year-old boy killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
The boy was in the street in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue when he was hit by a red Jeep and then struck by a Volvo, police said.
A 5-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday night in Edgebrook on the Northwest Side.
The boy was in the street in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue about 9 p.m. when he was hit by a red Jeep and then struck by a Volvo, Chicago police said.
He was transported to St. Francis Health Center, where he died, police said.
The driver of the Jeep fled the scene, according to police.
