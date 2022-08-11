Indiana police officer, suspect wounded in shootout during traffic stop

A police officer and a suspect were wounded Wednesday evening in a shootout during a traffic stop in southern Indiana.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton responded to a call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop at North 12th and C Streets about 6:30 p.m., according to Indiana state police.

Burton’s K-9 was used to check a moped and indicated the possible presence of narcotics, state police said. Officers were speaking with a 47-year-old man when he pulled out a firearm and shot toward officers, wounding Burton, officials said.

Officers at the scene returned fire and struck the man, who was apprehended after a brief foot chase, authorities said.

Burton, whose been with the Richmond Police Department for four years, was taken to a hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, police said. She was listed in “very critical” condition.

The suspect was taken to Reid Hospital, police said. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

No further information was immediately available.