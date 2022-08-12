14 people — including 6 teens — wounded by gunfire Thursday across Chicago

At least 14 people were injured in shootings across Chicago Thursday, including a person seriously wounded by the Chicago police officer in Back of the Yards.



The person, whose age was not released, was with a group of people in the 5300 block of South May Street when Chicago police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and approached them around 11 p.m., police said. The officers struggled with one of them who had a gun and an officer fired his weapon, police said. The person was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said.

Early Thursday, about 1:40 a.m., two 18-year-old men were shot on the Near West Side. They were on the street in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when one was shot in the left leg and the other was grazed in the leg. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital. No arrests were reported.

About three hours later, two men were shot while driving near Midway Airport about 4:30 a.m. The men, 35 and 42, were traveling north in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue when a dark SUV drove past and a person inside fired gunshots, police said. Both men were transported to Christ Medical Center in fair condition. No one was in custody.

Thursday afternoon, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting in a car in Roseland. The teen was in the 11300 block of South Normal Avenue when she was hit by gunfire shortly after noon, police said. She was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. No arrests were made.

At least eight other people were wounded, two of them critically, Thursday in shootings across Chicago.

