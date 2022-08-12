Man fatally shot in Brighton Park

A man was fatally shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The man, 36, was in car in the 3900 block of South Western Avenue about 4:40 a.m. Thursday when he was struck in the head by gunfire, Chicago police said.

No one was in custody.

The man is the seventh person killed in the Brighton Park neighborhood so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. Three less murders were recorded in the community last year in the same period.

