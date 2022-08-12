The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
Teen girl, woman wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

The pair were standing on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone inside a black car fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting Friday night in East Garfield Park.

The pair were standing on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone inside a black car fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The woman, 20, was struck in the face and was transported to the same hospital, where she was in fair condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

