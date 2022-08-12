Teen girl, woman wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
The pair were standing on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone inside a black car fired shots.
A teenage girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting Friday night in East Garfield Park.
The pair were standing on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone inside a black car fired shots, Chicago police said.
The 17-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The woman, 20, was struck in the face and was transported to the same hospital, where she was in fair condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
Newly released report says COPA recommended firing of cop who worked under disgraced Sgt. Ronald Watts
The Latest
Much of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s funding for this program is coming from the state’s $45 billion Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan but almost $16 billion more is expected to come in from the federal government.
Manager Tony La Russa admitted he pondered keeping Kopech in the game but thought the long-term considerations weighed more heavily.
They entered their game Friday against the Tigers swinging at 36.4% of pitches outside of the strike zone, the highest percentage in the American League, according to Fangraphs.
The unclassified documents from the Obama administration are at the official Obama Presidential Library in Hoffman Estates; classified material is in Maryland.
Some records were marked “sensitive compartmented information,” a category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets — secrets that, if revealed publicly, could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to U.S. interests.