The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot at stop sign in Englewood

The man, 62, was in a stopped vehicle about 11:09 p.m. in the 800 block of West 71st Street when he was shot in the head.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot at stop sign in Englewood
A man was shot and killed in Englewood.

A man was shot and killed in Englewood late Friday.

Sun-Times file

A 62-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in a vehicle at a stop sign in Englewood.

The man was shot in the head while his vehicle was stopped at 11:09 p.m. in the 800 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

Related

Next Up In Crime
62-year-old man among 4 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 9 others wounded
Man, 19, found shot to death in North Lawndale
1 killed, another wounded in Roseland shooting
3 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting, including teen girl
Woman found dead inside Palmer Square home, police say
Man fatally shot in Brighton Park
The Latest
At least 13 people were shot across Chicago over the first night of the weekend.
Crime
62-year-old man among 4 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 9 others wounded
Two men were fatally shot Friday in their vehicles in separate shootings about three miles apart on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22217114550473.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA players say league needs charter flights now, and they’re right
The league’s collective-bargaining agreement with the players, signed in 2020 and effective through the 2027 season, doesn’t include charter flights
By Annie Costabile
 
A 19-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in North Lawndale.
Crime
Man, 19, found shot to death in North Lawndale
He was found at 5:17 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 28-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting Aug. 13, 2022, in Roseland.
Crime
1 killed, another wounded in Roseland shooting
A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and pronounced dead at a hospital. Another man, whose age was unknown, was grazed in the head and refused medical care.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A black-crowned night heron on the Chicago River. Credit: Dean Pearson
Chicago outdoors: Emily Dickinson and snakes, Chicago River night heron, stinkhorn, Kentucky elk
Emily Dickinson on the reaction to snakes, a good photo of a black-crowned night heron on the Chicago River, the restoration numbers of elk in Kentucky and a question/notes on stinkhorns are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 