Man fatally shot at stop sign in Englewood

A 62-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in a vehicle at a stop sign in Englewood.
The man was shot in the head while his vehicle was stopped at 11:09 p.m. in the 800 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.
