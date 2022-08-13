1 killed, another wounded in Roseland shooting

A 28-year-old man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.

They were walking together about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when a person walked up to them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 28-year-old was shot in the left arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The other man, whose age was unknown, was grazed on the left side of his head and declined treatment, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.