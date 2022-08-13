1 killed, another wounded in Roseland shooting
A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and pronounced dead at a hospital. Another man, whose age was unknown, was grazed in the head and refused medical care.
A 28-year-old man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.
They were walking together about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when a person walked up to them and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The 28-year-old was shot in the left arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
The other man, whose age was unknown, was grazed on the left side of his head and declined treatment, police said.
No arrests were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Two men were fatally shot Friday in their vehicles in separate shootings about three miles apart on the South Side.
The league’s collective-bargaining agreement with the players, signed in 2020 and effective through the 2027 season, doesn’t include charter flights
He was found at 5:17 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Emily Dickinson on the reaction to snakes, a good photo of a black-crowned night heron on the Chicago River, the restoration numbers of elk in Kentucky and a question/notes on stinkhorns are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
With quarterback Lombardi leading the way, Northern Illinois is the best bet in the area for bettors. Take the over on their 6 1⁄2 win total.