Man facing charges for sexually assaulting women while riding scooter downtown

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting women in the Loop and Near West Side.

Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was arrested Friday after he was identified as the person who rode on a scooter and sexually assaulted women, Chicago police said.

Police issued an alert last week after he allegedly groped a woman Aug. 6 in the 1100 block of South State Street. He was also charged for groping a woman June 1 in the 400 block of West Lake Street, police said.

He is facing one count of criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated battery in a public place and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to police.

He was expected to appear in bond court Sunday.

