The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Charges filed against felon who was shot by Chicago cop after allegedly grabbing gun during Near West Side traffic stop

Raymond Comer, 37, was shot after officers “clearly directed [him] multiple times to not retrieve the weapon,” according to an arrest report.

By  Tom Schuba
   
Screen_Shot_2020_11_30_at_12.52.48_PM.png

A convicted felon faces a host of felony charges after being shot by a Chicago police officer on the Near West Side on Aug. 12, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

A convicted felon who was shot by a Chicago police officer when he allegedly grabbed a gun during a traffic stop last week on the Near West Side is now facing a list of felony charges.

Raymond Comer, 37, of West Garfield Park, was charged Sunday with counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual criminal and possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago police and Cook County court records.

AAA.jpeg

Raymond Comer

Chicago police

About 3:10 p.m. Friday, uniformed Near West District officers stopped the Pontiac Grand Am Comer was riding in, according to a statement from police and an arrest report.

Comer then grabbed a Glock handgun as the officers approached and “clearly directed [him] multiple times to not retrieve the weapon,” the report states. In response, one of the officers shot him, police said in the statement.

Comer was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where his condition and the extent of his injuries weren’t immediately know, police said. One of the officers was also taken to a hospital for observation.

The Glock was recovered in the car, along with five grams of MDMA, according police and the arrest report.

The officers were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting.

Comer, who also apparently uses the alias Albert Fancher, has a lengthy criminal history, with felony convictions for attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a drug charge, court records show.

Comer was most recently arrested on July 14 for various driving offenses, including having an expired license and using false license plates, court records show. The charges were dropped a day later.

He was the second person shot by Chicago police in just two days last week. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, an officer shot a gunman while arresting him in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

