Boy, 16, fatally shot in Golden Gate, less than hour from shooting blocks away
The boy was near a sidewalk about 4:05 p.m. in the 13100 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when he was shot in the chest.
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the South Side, blocks away from where another teen was shot about 45 minutes earlier.
The 16-year-old was near a sidewalk about 4:05 p.m. in the 13100 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
About 45 minutes earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot about three blocks away. About 3:20 p.m., the teen was in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.
