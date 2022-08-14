The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Crime News Chicago

3 shot outside Six Flags in Gurnee

Someone inside a vehicle fired gunshots, then the car fled the area, Six Flags officials said Sunday night.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE 3 shot outside Six Flags in Gurnee
six_flags.jpeg

Three people were shot Sunday night in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Numerous police agencies responded to reports of a shooting and helped to evacuate the park.

Kaitlin Washburn/Sun-Times

Three people were shot Sunday night in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, the park said.

Someone inside a vehicle fired gunshots, then the car fled the area, Six Flags officials said.

Multiple police agencies responded to reports of a shooting at the amusement park. Gurnee police said no other details are available other than that a shooting occurred and that there are “numerous police departments on location clearing out the park.”

Videos posted to social media show a large police presence. Some videos said multiple people were shot, and that some people ran between rollercoasters and jumped over fences to flee the park. Other videos show people running and screaming.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
14-year-old boy critically wounded in Hyde Park drive-by shooting
$1 million bail for 2 men who allegedly grabbed for guns before being wounded in separate police shootings
Boy, 16, fatally shot in Golden Gate, less than hour from shooting blocks away
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting, ensuing crash on I-88
Teen boy shot in Golden Gate neighborhood on South Side
Man accused of groping women while riding scooter admitted to attacks, prosecutors say
The Latest
Prairie Ridge’s Nathan Greetham receives a handoff from Picasso Ruiz during practice.
High School Football
No. 8 Prairie Ridge primed to continue Fox Valley’s Class 6A dominance
Prairie Ridge has six starters back on offense and five on defense. When the Wolves or Cary-Grove returns a core that solid, it spells trouble for the rest of Class 6A.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A boy, 14, was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Aug. 14, 2022, in Hyde Park.
Crime
14-year-old boy critically wounded in Hyde Park drive-by shooting
The boy was shot in the groin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sky_vs_Mercury_Kate_Frese_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
If this playoff run is the Sky’s version of ‘The Last Dance,’ they’re intent on seizing the moment
The No. 2 Sky will play the No. 7 Liberty in a best-of-three first-round series starting Wednesday.
By Annie Costabile
 
Second-year player Andrew Vaughn heads for home after ripping a solo homer in the eighth inning. Vaughn is hitting .364 with runners in scoring position.
White Sox
Andrew Vaughn becoming a Mr. Clutch for White Sox
Drives in winning run in all three games against Tigers.
By Mark Gonzales
 
AJ Pollock (right) and Jose Abreu celebrate the 5-3 victory against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Pollock culminated a productive series against the Tigers with a solo homer and a double.
White Sox
Far tougher tests loom for White Sox
Sox savor three-game sweep of bottom-feeding Tigers, aware that key series vs. Astros, Guardians are ahead.
By Mark Gonzales
 