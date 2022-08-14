3 shot outside Six Flags in Gurnee

Three people were shot Sunday night in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, the park said.

Someone inside a vehicle fired gunshots, then the car fled the area, Six Flags officials said.

Multiple police agencies responded to reports of a shooting at the amusement park. Gurnee police said no other details are available other than that a shooting occurred and that there are “numerous police departments on location clearing out the park.”

Videos posted to social media show a large police presence. Some videos said multiple people were shot, and that some people ran between rollercoasters and jumped over fences to flee the park. Other videos show people running and screaming.

No arrests were reported.

