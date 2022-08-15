Woman, man killed in murder-suicide at Ravenswood home, autopsy finds

A man and a woman were fatally shot in a murder-suicide Monday afternoon inside a Ravenswood home, according to autopsy results released Tuesday.
Melissa Mondie, 43, was shot several times around 3:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue and her death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The man, 44, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. An autopsy ruled his death a suicide. Authorities have not released his name.
A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
Additional details were not released.
Retired cop was shot 4 times during shootout with carjackers in Lawndale, 17-year-old charged with attempted murder
‘I knew I would die.’ Woman recounts ‘Playpen’ boating accident near Oak Street Beach that severed her feet
The Latest
“Pertenecen al ‘Monte Rushmore’ del rock latino”, dice el cofundador del festival, Max Wagner.
He was shot in the arm and leg on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place Tuesday, Chicago police said.
Juan Roldon was arrested less than an hour after the attack and charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.
En una entrevista, Quinn dijo que todavía está “explorando” una posible candidatura a la alcaldía.
Retired cop was shot 4 times during shootout with carjackers in Lawndale, 17-year-old charged with attempted murder
Mareon Jones was arrested when he showed up at a hospital wearing the same clothes he did during the attack, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Tuesday.