Woman, man killed in murder-suicide at Ravenswood home, autopsy finds

A man and a woman were fatally shot in a murder-suicide Monday afternoon inside a Ravenswood home, according to autopsy results released Tuesday.

Melissa Mondie, 43, was shot several times around 3:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue and her death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The man, 44, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. An autopsy ruled his death a suicide. Authorities have not released his name.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

Additional details were not released.

