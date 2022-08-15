The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman, man killed in murder-suicide at Ravenswood home, autopsy finds

The man, 44, and woman were found dead about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Woman, man killed in murder-suicide at Ravenswood home, autopsy finds
Police tape

A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds Monday in a Ravenswood residence.

Sun-Times file photo

A man and a woman were fatally shot in a murder-suicide Monday afternoon inside a Ravenswood home, according to autopsy results released Tuesday.

Melissa Mondie, 43, was shot several times around 3:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue and her death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The man, 44, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. An autopsy ruled his death a suicide. Authorities have not released his name.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

Additional details were not released.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 13, seriously wounded in South Shore shooting
Man, 76, charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl at Montrose Harbor
Retired cop was shot 4 times during shootout with carjackers in Lawndale, 17-year-old charged with attempted murder
R. Kelly jury selection continues in trial’s 2nd day
‘I knew I would die.’ Woman recounts ‘Playpen’ boating accident near Oak Street Beach that severed her feet
Fight over panhandling turf led woman to shove man under moving truck, killing him, prosecutors say
The Latest
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs will perform Saturday night at Ruido Fest.
La Voz Chicago
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs: ‘titanes del rock latino’ regresan para Ruido Fest
“Pertenecen al ‘Monte Rushmore’ del rock latino”, dice el cofundador del festival, Max Wagner.
By Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
 
Police tape
Crime
Boy, 13, seriously wounded in South Shore shooting
He was shot in the arm and leg on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place Tuesday, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and South California.
Crime
Man, 76, charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl at Montrose Harbor
Juan Roldon was arrested less than an hour after the attack and charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.
By David Struett
 
A city employee who declined to be identified accepts a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot from former Gov. Pat Quinn on Monday. In the letter, Quinn demands that the mayor release publicly the full report that has been completed on the 2020 smokestack implosion that covered parts of in Little Village in a thick cloud of dust.
La Voz Chicago
Quinn le pide a Lightfoot publicar investigación sobre la implosión fallida de Crawford
En una entrevista, Quinn dijo que todavía está “explorando” una posible candidatura a la alcaldía.
By Brett Chase
 
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.
Crime
Retired cop was shot 4 times during shootout with carjackers in Lawndale, 17-year-old charged with attempted murder
Mareon Jones was arrested when he showed up at a hospital wearing the same clothes he did during the attack, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Tuesday.
By David Struett
 