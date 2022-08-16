Boy, 13, seriously wounded in South Shore shooting

A 13-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
He was hit in the arm and leg on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place around 12:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.
No one was in custody.
