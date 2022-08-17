Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Brighton Park

A man was shot to death while sitting in a car in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side early Wednesday.
The man, 57, was attacked about 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road, Chicago police said.
He was shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Chicago police investigating racist, homophobic posts by someone claiming to be a cop. ‘I hope the department knows I am posting here’
The Latest
The car was later found in the West Woodlawn neighborhood about 11 miles away and it was not known if the carjacker was hit, according to Chicago police.
She’s usually not a heavy drinker, but when offered a sample of single malt scotch or Kentucky bourbon, she gulps it like wine and starts acting intoxicated.
Now that the jury has been selected, opening statements will start in R. Kelly’s second Chicago trial
With the 11-inning victory, the Cubs are now 5-11 in extra-inning games.