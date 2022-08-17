The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Security guard fires shots at fleeing carjacker at Near North Side gas station

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A security guard fired shots at a fleeing carjacker at a gas station on the Near North Side Tuesday evening.

The attack happened around 6:40 p.m. as a woman, 34, was getting gas in the 600 block of North LaSalle Street, police said.Someone jumped into her car and sped off.

The woman was hit in the left knee by the driver’s side door that was still open when the carjacker took off, police said.She declined medical treatment.

The guard at the station fired several shots.Police said he had a valid Firearm Owners Identification card.

The car was recovered in the 6600 block of South Champlain Avenue, police said.

No one was in custody.

