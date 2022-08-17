The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Evanston police make arrest in shooting of 13-year-old girl

The girl was with other teenagers in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue on July 25 when someone fired at least 10 shots over a fence, police said.

By  David Struett
   
The home in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue where a 13-year-old was shot while at a party int he backyard the day before, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Evanston police on Wednesday announced an arrest in a July shooting at a backyard party that seriously wounded a 13-year-old girl.

Police said they would provide more details during a news conference in the afternoon.

On the evening of July 25, the girl was with other teenagers in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue when someone fired at least 10 shots over a fence, police said.

The girl was hit in the neck and taken to St. Francis Hospital, then transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooting was not random but the girl was not the intended target.

