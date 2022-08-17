Evanston police make arrest in shooting of 13-year-old girl
The girl was with other teenagers in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue on July 25 when someone fired at least 10 shots over a fence, police said.
Evanston police on Wednesday announced an arrest in a July shooting at a backyard party that seriously wounded a 13-year-old girl.
Police said they would provide more details during a news conference in the afternoon.
On the evening of July 25, the girl was with other teenagers in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue when someone fired at least 10 shots over a fence, police said.
The girl was hit in the neck and taken to St. Francis Hospital, then transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Police said the shooting was not random but the girl was not the intended target.
