4 teens wounded in Englewood shooting

Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Englewoodon the South Side.
The teens were on the front porch of a residence about 6:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of South UnionAvenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
One boy, 15, was also shot in the right leg and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.
Another 15-year-old boy was struck in the right arm, and an additional 15-year-old boy was grazed on his stomach, police said. Both were taken to nearby hospitals in good condition.
No one was in custody. Area one detectives are investigating.
