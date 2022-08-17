The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Little Village

The teen was shot in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The teen was struck in the abdomen around 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police said.

He rushed himself to Mount SinaiHospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

merlin_107268182.jpg
Chicago
One seriously injured and another missing after falling into Lake Michigan on Wednesday
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to reports of people falling overboard near the Jardine Water filtration plant, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Liberty vs. Sky
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky open playoffs with 98-91 loss to Liberty in Game 1 of best-of-three series
Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Howard each had 22 points while Betnijah Laney added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists
By Annie Costabile
 
Much of the South Shore Nature Sanctuary would be lost if the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses are replaced with a new single course.
Editorials
Take the Tiger Woods South Side golf course off the table
The Chicago Park District should focus instead on upgrading Jackson Park and South Shore courses.
By CST Editorial Board
 
People cheer for Dimaris Smith during Chicago CRED’s graduation ceremony outside the South Shore Cultural Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Chicago
Chicago CRED grads celebrate high school diplomas and look to future careers
The program mentors young adults dealing with gun violence and helps them get their GEDs. They want to show them “you’re worthy, you’re valid, and this is only one of the many things that you will go on to accomplish,” a CRED employee said.
By Mariah Rush
 
ENGLEWOOD_081822_17.JPG
Crime
4 teens wounded in Englewood shooting
The four boys were on the front porch of a residence in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 