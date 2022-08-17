15-year-old boy fatally shot in Little Village

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood.
The teen was struck in the abdomen around 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police said.
He rushed himself to Mount SinaiHospital, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
