15-year-old boy among 3 people killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 6-year-old boy among 10 other people wounded

A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday and a 6-year-old boy was among 10 other people wounded.



Benjamin Ortega, 15, was fatally shot around 9 p.m. in Little Village, Chicago police said. He was shot in the abdomen in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

About three hours earlier, Jose Morales, 38, died after he was shot in the stomach in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of South Wolcott Avenue about 6:10 p.m. when a person approached and fired, police said. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Early Wednesday, a man was killed while sitting in a car in Brighton Park. The man, 57, was shot several times around 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

About 12 hours later, a 6-year-old boy was critically wounded in Woodlawn. He was shot in the back inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 2:20 p.m., police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Four teens were wounded about 6:40 p.m. in Englewood. They were on the front porch of a home in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue when someone fired gunshots, police said. A 16-year-old boy was listed in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital. Three 15-year-old boys were transported to hospitals in good condition.

At least five other people were shot Wednesday across Chicago, according to police. No arrests were reported in any of the attacks.