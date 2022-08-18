The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy shot three times in South Chicago neighborhood, police say

The child was walking in the 8200 block of South Yates Boulevard Thursday when someone opened fire from the passenger side of a passing green SUV, police said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy shot three times in South Chicago neighborhood, police say
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a July 1 shooting.

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old boy was shot three times Thursday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The child was walking in the 8200 block of South Yates Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. when someone opened fire from the passenger side of a passing green SUV, police said.

The boy was shot in the abdomen, hip and shoulder, police said. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in fair condition.

The shooter was last seen driving north, police said. No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
First alleged victim set to take the stand in R Kelly child porn trial
CPD sergeant charged with kneeling on 14-year-old’s back during off-duty incident at Park Ridge Starbucks
15-year-old boy among 3 people killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 6-year-old boy among 10 other people wounded
As authorities investigate ‘Playpen’ boating accident, it’s unclear whether any new safety rules will result
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Little Village
4 teens wounded in Englewood shooting
The Latest
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
R. Kelly
First alleged victim set to take the stand in R Kelly child porn trial
‘Minor 1’ was the victim at the heart of Kelly’s 2008 trial in state court. Then, she refused to testify against the singer, who was acquitted.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
Park_Ridge.jpeg
Crime
CPD sergeant charged with kneeling on 14-year-old’s back during off-duty incident at Park Ridge Starbucks
Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces a count of official misconduct aggravated battery in connection to the July 1, according to the Park Ridge police.
By David Struett and Tom Schuba
 
2021 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan
Sports Media
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
The Big Ten announced Thursday it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference’s football and basketball games.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
merlin_107512060.jpg
Chicago
Search resumes for missing boater near ‘Playpen’ — third apparent drowning in Chicago this week
The drownings come days after a boating accident in the Playpen over the weekend when a boat reversed into raft, knocking off several people and severing a woman’s feet.
By David Struett and Kade Heather
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sits beside police Supt. David Brown during the Chicago Police Department’s graduation and promotion ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022.
Other Views
Police reform is failing in Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot must fix that.
More than three years into the consent decree, the city continually fails to make key reforms. The federal monitor’s most recent report found that CPD has fully complied with less than 5% of the decree’s requirements.
By Alexandra Block
 