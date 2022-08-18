14-year-old boy shot three times in South Chicago neighborhood, police say

A 14-year-old boy was shot three times Thursday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The child was walking in the 8200 block of South Yates Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. when someone opened fire from the passenger side of a passing green SUV, police said.

The boy was shot in the abdomen, hip and shoulder, police said. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in fair condition.

The shooter was last seen driving north, police said. No one was in custody.

