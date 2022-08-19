The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in West Garfield Park

The man, in his 20s, was outside in the 200 block of South Keeler Avenue when someone fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 19 in West Garfield Park.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed early Friday in West Garfield Park.

The man, about 25, was outside in the 200 block of South Keeler Avenue when someone fired shots about 12:30 a.m., police said.

He suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

