Man shot to death in West Garfield Park

A man was shot and killed early Friday in West Garfield Park.
The man, about 25, was outside in the 200 block of South Keeler Avenue when someone fired shots about 12:30 a.m., police said.
He suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
