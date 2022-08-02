The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
2 Chicago police officers sprayed with tear gas while making arrest in Austin

The two officers were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two Chicago police officers were sprayed with tear gas while making an arrest in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side Monday night.

The officers had responded to the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue around 8:05 p.m. for a report of a man walking with a gun, police said.

The man, who had a firearm in his waistband, ran from police, but officers apprehended him and recovered the weapon, police said.

A woman approached the two officers as they placed the man into custody, sprayed tear gas at them and ran, police said. She was not arrested.

The officers were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released, police said.

