Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Man charged with murder in shooting at Bronzeville shoe store

Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money.

Robinson’s girlfriend had been driving him down the block when he told her to pull over so he could confront someone over money, according to a police report.

Robinson, 23, entered a shoe store around 1 p.m. and got into a fight inside, police said. Martin, a friend of the person whom Robinson confronted, shot Robinson as he ran from the store, according to the police report.

Officers found Robinson face down on the ground with two gunshot wounds to his back, police said. He died later at a hospital.

Police said Martin was identified as the gunman by witnesses, surveillance video and a responding officer who knew him from previous encounters.

Police arrested Martin on Monday in Crown Point, Indiana. He appeared in Cook County court Tuesday and was ordered held without bail.

Luvia Moreno (from left), Florencia Laino and Daniel Lopez. Moreno serves as head coordinator of seven new liaisons who will help undocumented students navigate City Colleges of Chicago. Laino is an undocumented student who just graduated from Wilbur Wright College. And Lopez is President of Harold Washington College. But he, too, was once an undocumented student.
La Voz Chicago
Los City Colleges contratan consejeros para ayudar a estudiantes indocumentados
Los consejeros académicos para estudiantes indocumentados son necesarios en todos los colegios comunitarios según una ley de Illinois aprobada la primavera pasada.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra will present a concert at Symphony Center’s Orchestra Hall on Saturday night.
La Voz Chicago
Orquesta Sinfónica de Puerto Rico presentará música de su país en un histórico concierto en Chicago
La orquesta se ha convertido en una de las instituciones clásicas más importantes de Centroamérica y el Caribe.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Two people were hospitalized after a fight broke out June 5, 2022 at an Englewood CTA station.
La Voz Chicago
Hombre cae en riel electrificado de la Línea Naranja de la CTA
Las imágenes de video muestran al hombre intentando escalar una cerca de tela metálica, de la cual se cayó.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
English Premier League club Chelsea has acquired Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.
Chicago Fire
Chelsea buys rights to Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina
Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but it’s believed Chelsea paid around $10 million plus add-ons that could bring the pact to $15 million, easily breaking the Fire outgoing transfer record.
By Brian Sandalow
 