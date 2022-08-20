The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 20, 2022
5 hurt, 3 critically, in Washington Park shooting

Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Five people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

A woman, 40, and two men, 32 and 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth. Both men were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

There was no one in custody.

