5 hurt, 3 critically, in Washington Park shooting

Five people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

A woman, 40, and two men, 32 and 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth. Both men were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

There was no one in custody.

