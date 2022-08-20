The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

38 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence

Two of the attacks wounded five people each, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE 38 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
A Chicago Police Detective uses a pen to hold up a shell casing at the scene where multiple people were shot in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

A Chicago Police Detective uses a pen to hold up a shell casing at the scene where multiple people were shot in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thirty-eight people were shot in Chicago over the weekend in a series of attacks concentrated on the West and South sides.

More than a quarter of the victims were wounded in two mass shootings that wounded five people each in Washington Park on the South Side and East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Four people were killed in attacks this weekend. Three of those murders happened in a two-hour span from late Saturday into early Sunday.

The youngest person shot was a 6-year-old girl wounded in West Englewood. She was shot in her arm around 6:30 p.m. Saturday while standing near the street in the 7200 block of South Racine Avenue, police said. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. Police reported no arrests. She was the twelfth child shot in Chicago in the last week, according to Sun-Times data.

Two mass shootings

In the first mass shooting, a man was killed and four others wounded Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. They were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street at 6 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, police said. A man, 33, was shot several times and died at Mount Sinai Hospital. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, 31 to 56 years old, were shot and listed in good condition.

Chicago Police work the scene where multiple people were shot in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Chicago Police work the scene where multiple people were shot in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The second mass shooting happened early Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side. Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found five shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. A woman, 40, was critically wounded. Four other men, —ages 31, 32, 32 and 38 —were also wounded by gunfire. No arrests were reported.

Other homicides

The other three homicides happened in a 2 hour span late Saturday into Sunday morning:

  • Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, a man was killed and another man wounded in Gresham on the South Side. They were standing outside about 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said. One man, 22, was shot in the face, neck and chest and pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his name. The second man, 43, was shot in the back and listed in serious condition.
  • About an hour later, a man was killed in Canaryville on the South Side. The man, 21, was outside around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot several times, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.
  • Twenty minutes later, a man was shot dead in University Village. Anthony M. Fitch, 36, was shot in his arm and leg as he stood outside in the 1300 block of South Throop Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital pronounced dead. Police said no one was in custody.

At least 23 others were shot between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Next Up In Crime
6-year-old boy sexually abused in River North McDonald’s restroom, person arrested
R. Kelly trial resumes Monday. Here’s what happened last week
Man with concealed carry license wounds carjacker during exchange of gunfire in North Austin
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
‘Get out of the car before I blow your brains out:’ Man charged with shooting driver during series of carjackings on same West Englewood block
Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan’s ‘Playpen’ — a week after a woman’s feet were severed there in a boating accident
The Latest
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, holds his face mask in his hands as he attends a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing on about the budget request for the National Institutes of Health, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Nation/World
Dr. Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December
“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles “the honor of a lifetime.”
By Associated Press
 
Sky coach and general manager James Wade has been named WNBA Executive of the Year.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s James Wade named 2022 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year
After re-signing his core players, James Wade went out and signed 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman and Rebekah Gardner, an overlooked star overseas.
By Annie Costabile
 
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. (11) shoots the ball over Curie’s Saiveon Williams (4) back in 2019.
High School Basketball
What the return of Jeremy Fears Jr. means for Joliet West and the area’s basketball scene
The impact of Fears’ move back to Joliet West and the domino effect it has on high school basketball this upcoming season will be felt.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
A new school year filled with new hopes — and some old, lingering worries
Chicago Public School students returned to school Monday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
White Sox prospects Colson Montgomery, Wes Kath and Bryan Ramos in Arizona in March.
White Sox
Project Birmingham: White Sox promoting numerous prospects to Double-A
Colson Montgomery is top name among Sox prospects headed to Birmingham on Tuesday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 