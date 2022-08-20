6-year-old girl shot in West Englewood

A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being shot Saturday night in West Englewood, according to Chicago police officials.

About 6:30 p.m., the girl was standing near the street in the 7200 block of South Racine Avenue when she was hit in the arm by gunfire, police said. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Twelve children have been shot in Chicago in the last week, according to Sun-Times data.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.

