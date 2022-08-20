The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

6-year-old girl shot in West Englewood

The girl was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

A 6-year-old girl was struck in the arm by a bullet Saturday night in West Englewood.

Sun-Times file

A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being shot Saturday night in West Englewood, according to Chicago police officials.

About 6:30 p.m., the girl was standing near the street in the 7200 block of South Racine Avenue when she was hit in the arm by gunfire, police said. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Twelve children have been shot in Chicago in the last week, according to Sun-Times data.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.

