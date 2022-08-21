The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

‘Get out of the car before I blow your brains out:’ Man charged with shooting driver during series of carjackings on same West Englewood block

Jamari Edwards, 20, faces felony counts of aggravated battery and vehicular hijacking in connection to three carjackings that happened over eight days this month.

By  Cindy Hernandez and Tom Schuba
   
SHARE ‘Get out of the car before I blow your brains out:’ Man charged with shooting driver during series of carjackings on same West Englewood block
Retiring Judge Raul Vega, formerly the presiding judge of the county’s domestic violence division, allegedly made a statement to another judge on Dec. 6 that would violate the state’s judicial code of conduct.

Adobe Stock Photo

Bail was denied Sunday for a 20-year-old man who allegedly shot one motorist and threatened another during a series of armed carjackings this month on the same block in West Englewood.

Jamari Edwards, who lives in the neighborhood, faces felony counts of aggravated battery and vehicular hijacking in connection to three carjackings that happened over eight days in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Jamari_Edwards__20.jpg

Jamari Edwards

Chicago police

During his initial court hearing Sunday, prosecutors said Edwards first targeted a 28-year-old man on Aug. 6 at a Dunkin Donuts at 7119 S. Ashland Ave.

Surveillance footage showed Edwards point a gun through the man’s passenger’s side window, prosecutors said. After ordering the man out of the car, Edwards asked why he wasn’t scared and then smirked before firing a single shot that struck his left leg.

The man tried to call 911 as Edward drove off, but his cellphone was still connected to the car, prosecutors said. Edwards then stopped, took the man’s phone and wallet and drove off.

On Aug. 8, Edwards pointed a handgun at a 49-year-old man who was leaving the Falcon Fuel gas station at 7902 S. Ashland Ave., prosecutors said. After rifling through the man’s pockets and taking his phone, wallet and keys, Edwards took off in his car.

Edwards later returned to the same gas station on Aug. 13, when he and another person approached a 30-year-old woman sitting in a running vehicle, prosecutors said. Edwards placed a gun to the woman’s head as the other person, who hasn’t been identified, hopped into the passenger seat and took her belongings.

“Get out of the car before I blow your brains out,” Edwards is quoted as saying in an arrest report.

As the woman tried to follow his orders, Edwards grabbed her by the collar and pulled her out, prosecutors said. He then jumped in the vehicle and fled.

Edwards was eventually arrested on Friday in an alley in the 1700 block of West 69th Street, according to the report.

Prosecutors said the phone he stole from the first victim pinged at his home, and the third victim identified him in a photo array. Edwards also admitted to the second carjacking and identified himself in photos taken from surveillance video, prosecutors said.

As a juvenile, Edwards was convicted of burglary, retail theft and illegal gun possession.

Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy ordered him held without bail on Sunday. His next court date was set for Aug. 29.

Next Up In Crime
6-year-old boy sexually abused in River North McDonald’s restroom, person arrested
R. Kelly trial resumes Monday. Here’s what happened last week
Man with concealed carry license wounds carjacker during exchange of gunfire in North Austin
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan’s ‘Playpen’ — a week after a woman’s feet were severed there in a boating accident
6-year-old girl shot in West Englewood
The Latest
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. (11) shoots the ball over Curie’s Saiveon Williams (4) back in 2019.
High School Basketball
What the return of Jeremy Fears Jr. means for Joliet West and the area’s basketball scene
The impact of Fears’ move back to Joliet West and the domino effect it has on high school basketball this upcoming season will be felt.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
A new school year filled with new hopes — and some old, lingering worries
Chicago Public School students returned to school Monday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
White Sox prospects Colson Montgomery, Wes Kath and Bryan Ramos in Arizona in March.
White Sox
Project Birmingham: White Sox promoting numerous prospects to Double-A
Colson Montgomery is top name among Sox prospects headed to Birmingham on Tuesday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
McDonald’s in the 600 block of North Clark Street.
Crime
6-year-old boy sexually abused in River North McDonald’s restroom, person arrested
The child was in a restroom stall at the restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street when the person entered the stall around 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jim Morrissey on the sidelines.
High School Football
Beloved Mount Carmel stat guru Jim Morrissey dies
Morrissey’s work ethic and professionalism were among the traits that endeared him to the Caravan community.
By Mike Clark
 