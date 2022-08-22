CPD recruit arrested for allegedly attacking Schiller Park cop during traffic stop, but no criminal charges filed

A Chicago police recruit was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly attacked a Schiller Park cop during a traffic stop in the northwest suburb, but no criminal charges were filed against her.

The recruit, Denisse Balseca, “pushed, struck, scratched and kicked” the officer when she was stopped in the 4100 block of West Grace Street around 2:10 a.m. after hitting a curb, according to Deputy Police Chief Joseph DeSimone.

The officer chose not to pursue criminal charges against Balseca, 27, even though he suffered a laceration to the left arm, DeSimone said.

Instead, she was cited for ordinance violations for battery and resisting or obstructing a police officer and was issued tickets for improper lane usage and not having insurance, DeSimone said. The ordinance violations both carry a maximum fine of $750.

The citations were based on Balseca’s refusal to provide identifying information and her attempts to stop the arrest, according to DeSimone, who noted that cops “have the discretion to charge suspects with charges they deem to be appropriate.”

“I cannot speak for the officer in this case,” he added.

Following her arrest, DeSimone said Balseca was “processed and then released.”

Last Thursday, Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Vitellaro was charged with felony counts of official misconduct and aggravated battery after being caught on video kneeling on a 14-year-old’s back outside of a Starbucks in Park Ridge.

The charges were filed more than a month after the July 1 incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates serious misconduct allegations against Chicago police officers, was notified of Balseca’s arrest and referred the case to the police department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Rottner.

A police spokesperson confirmed the investigation but wouldn’t comment further.

City records list Balseca as a police officer earning $54,672 a year, the amount a probationary officer starts off making. She couldn’t immediately be reached.

Balseca’s hearing related to the ordinance violations is scheduled for Sept. 21, followed by another hearing in traffic court on Oct. 6.

