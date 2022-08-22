The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home

Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot and another wounded July 8, 2021, in Wentworth Gardens.

Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a man barricaded inside of a home with a gun Monday afternoon in West Englewood.

Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., then called the SWAT team, police said.

The standoff was ongoing at 2:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Additional details were not released.

