SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home

A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a man barricaded inside of a home with a gun Monday afternoon in West Englewood.

Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., then called the SWAT team, police said.

The standoff was ongoing at 2:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Additional details were not released.

