Teenage boy, woman injured in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
The woman, 35, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The boy, 17, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
They were on the street in the 1500 block of East 63rd Street about 4:27 p.m. when someone inside a dark vehicle fired gunshots, Chicago police said.
The woman, 35, was shot in the right shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition. The boy, 17, was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.
No one was in custody.
CPD recruit allegedly attacked Schiller Park cop during traffic stop, then asked, ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’
The Latest
Contreras joins Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez as the fourth player from the 2016 World Series champs to accomplish the feat.
Chicago Public School students returned to class Monday.
CPD recruit allegedly attacked Schiller Park cop during traffic stop, then asked, ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’
Denisse Balseca “pushed, struck, scratched and kicked” an officer when she was stopped early Saturday after hitting a curb, according to Joseph DeSimone, deputy chief of Schiller Park police.
Johnson, a Cook County commissioner, hit Mayor Lori Lightfoot on a number of issues on which he feels she has “failed miserably,” and said he would soon announce his decision whether to run for mayor.
Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., police said.