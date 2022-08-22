Teenage boy, woman injured in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

They were on the street in the 1500 block of East 63rd Street about 4:27 p.m. when someone inside a dark vehicle fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

The woman, 35, was shot in the right shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition. The boy, 17, was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.

No one was in custody.

