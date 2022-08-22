The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Teenage boy, woman injured in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

The woman, 35, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The boy, 17, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teenage boy, woman injured in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
Three people were killed and eighteen others were wounded in shootings June 14, 2021, in Chicago.

A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Aug. 22, 2022, in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Chicago police

A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

They were on the street in the 1500 block of East 63rd Street about 4:27 p.m. when someone inside a dark vehicle fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

The woman, 35, was shot in the right shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition. The boy, 17, was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
CPD recruit allegedly attacked Schiller Park cop during traffic stop, then asked, ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home
Mother of alleged R. Kelly sexual abuse victim takes the stand in Chicago trial
Cook County sheriff’s deputy lived with man arrested on gun, drug charges, officials say
Man shot dead in Jeffery Manor, police say
Police release video of murder suspects from McKinley Park shooting in April
The Latest
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Willson Contreras is 17th player with at least 4 seasons of 20 or more homers with Cubs
Contreras joins Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez as the fourth player from the 2016 World Series champs to accomplish the feat.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
A new school year filled with new hopes — and some old, lingering worries
Chicago Public School students returned to class Monday.
By Stefano EspositoNader Issa, and 2 more
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Crime
CPD recruit allegedly attacked Schiller Park cop during traffic stop, then asked, ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’
Denisse Balseca “pushed, struck, scratched and kicked” an officer when she was stopped early Saturday after hitting a curb, according to Joseph DeSimone, deputy chief of Schiller Park police.
By Tom Schuba
 
Brandon Johnson addresses reporters alongside Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates after her speech Wednesday at the City Club of Chicago.
Politics
Stacy Davis Gates won’t run for mayor, but CTU ally Brandon Johnson hints at imminent announcement
Johnson, a Cook County commissioner, hit Mayor Lori Lightfoot on a number of issues on which he feels she has “failed miserably,” and said he would soon announce his decision whether to run for mayor.
By Nader Issa
 
A man was fatally shot and another wounded July 8, 2021, in Wentworth Gardens.
Crime
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home
Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 