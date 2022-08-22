The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

7-year-old boy among 3 shot in Englewood

About 5:45 p.m., the wounded were going west in the 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 7-year-old boy among 3 shot in Englewood
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.

Three people were shot and wounded Aug. 22, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot while driving Monday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5:45 p.m., the wounded were going west in the 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm, police said. He was listed in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 23-year-old woman in her left hand, officials said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were reportedly in good condition.

Area detectives were investigating.

Over the weekend, a 6-year-old girl was shot in West Englewood, according to police.

Next Up In Crime
Witness struggles as R. Kelly trial turns to alleged early-2000s cover-up
Teenage boy, woman injured in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
CPD recruit allegedly attacked Schiller Park cop during traffic stop, then asked, ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home
Cook County sheriff’s deputy lived with man arrested on gun, drug charges, officials say
Man shot dead in Jeffery Manor, police say
The Latest
R. Kelly in June 2019 arriving at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.
R. Kelly
Witness struggles as R. Kelly trial turns to alleged early-2000s cover-up
The witness, using the pseudonym “Susan,” had difficulty with details and sometimes seemed at a loss for answers, particularly when asked why she let her daughter stay in contact with Kelly after rumors of Kelly’s abuse first surfaced.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Willson Contreras is 17th player with at least 4 seasons of 20 or more homers with Cubs
Contreras joins Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez as the fourth player from the 2016 World Series champs to accomplish the feat.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
A new school year filled with new hopes — and some old, lingering worries
Chicago Public School students returned to class Monday.
By Stefano EspositoNader Issa, and 2 more
 
Three people were killed and eighteen others were wounded in shootings June 14, 2021, in Chicago.
Crime
Teenage boy, woman injured in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
The woman, 35, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The boy, 17, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Crime
CPD recruit allegedly attacked Schiller Park cop during traffic stop, then asked, ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’
Denisse Balseca “pushed, struck, scratched and kicked” an officer when she was stopped early Saturday after hitting a curb, according to Joseph DeSimone, deputy chief of Schiller Park police.
By Tom Schuba
 