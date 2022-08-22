7-year-old boy among 3 shot in Englewood

A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot while driving Monday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5:45 p.m., the wounded were going west in the 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm, police said. He was listed in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 23-year-old woman in her left hand, officials said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were reportedly in good condition.

Area detectives were investigating.

Over the weekend, a 6-year-old girl was shot in West Englewood, according to police.

